Godfrey Gao Dies At 35: Actor Chris Pang Leads Tributes To Taiwanese-Canadian Supermodel And Actor

S3studio via Getty Images Godfrey Gao poses at the red carpet during the opening night of the Time Capsule Exhibition by Louis Vuitton April 21, 2017 in Hong Kong.

Fans and members of the entertainment industry have paid tribute to actor and model Godfrey Gao following his tragic death.

Gao, who grew up in British Columbia and was an ambassador for Canadian tourism, collapsed and died while shooting a TV show on Wednesday.

Australian actor Chris Pang said Gao was “genuine” person who will be greatly missed.

“There wasn’t a more genuine guy. Godfrey was one of the good ones and he led the way for us,” Crazy Rich Asians star Pang told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday.

“The community and the world lost an irreplaceable star today. We’ll miss you. I’m floored and this should not have happened.”