Aussie women lead the talent nominated for Golden Globes in 2020.

Australian women have dominated the Golden Globe nominations with Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie, and Toni Collette all up for gongs. Russell Crowe, who hasn’t been recognised since his 2006 nomination for Cinderella Man, has received a nod for his role as Fox News boss Roger Ailes in the TV series The Loudest Voice. After winning Best Performance for her role in Big Little Lies in 2018, Nicole Kidman is nominated again for season two of the series, based on Australian author Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name.

Margot Robbie has been recognised in the best supporting actress category for the me too-era film Bombshell (also about Fox News boss Roger Ailes) while Cate Blanchette has been nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy movie for Where’d You Go, Bernadette. Toni Collette is up for best supporting actress in a TV series for the Netflix drama Unbelievable. Netflix made awards show history by dominating the 2020 Golden Globes nominations, scoring its first-ever Best Picture nods for four of its films.

