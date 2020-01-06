Golden Globes 2020: Here Are All The Winners

Hollywood’s booziest, most unpredictable and downright frustrating night has arrived.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles where Ricky Gervais will return as host for the fifth time at the sure-to-be controversial ceremony honoring the best in film and television over the past year.

Netflix is set to rule over the evening due to a history-making 34 nominations with the streaming service occupying four slots in the best picture races and making a strong showing across the television categories thanks to the royal drama “The Crown” and the searing miniseries “Unbelievable.”

Noah Baumbach’s gripping and, yes, heavily memed “Marriage Story” starring best actor hopefuls Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson leads the pack with six nominations, followed by “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five apiece. The Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name” and the Vatican-set buddy comedy “Two Popes” are also in contention for top-tier prizes.