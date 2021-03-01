Kiernan Shipka Had The Best Response To January Jones' Golden Globes Throwback

Former ‘Mad Men’ mother-daughter duo January Jones and Kiernan Shipka managed to give fans an epic Golden Globes moment without ever leaving their homes.

Shortly before the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday, Jones shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red, fringe-covered Versace gown which she wore to the 68th Golden Globes in 2011.

“10 years later and it still (sorta) fits,” she wrote in the caption, underneath two photos of her in the gown: one from 2021 and one from the red carpet in 2011.