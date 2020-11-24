The collapse of the Empire seems to have been especially hard on dress codes, as eagle-eyed fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ spotted someone definitely out of uniform in the latest episode.

As Mando and crew invade an old Imperial base in ‘Chapter 12: The Siege,’ someone can be seen pressed up against a wall decked out in jeans, a T-shirt and a wristwatch.

Not exactly common attire a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

It was likely a crew member doing a poor job of keeping out of the shot, and it happens at about 18:54 in the episode, which debuted on Disney+ last week: