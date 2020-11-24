ENTERTAINMENT
Star Wars Fans Spot A Big Goof In Latest Mandalorian Episode

'The Mandalorian' may have just had its coffee cup moment.

The collapse of the Empire seems to have been especially hard on dress codes, as eagle-eyed fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ spotted someone definitely out of uniform in the latest episode. 

As Mando and crew invade an old Imperial base in ‘Chapter 12: The Siege,’ someone can be seen pressed up against a wall decked out in jeans, a T-shirt and a wristwatch. 

Not exactly common attire a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

It was likely a crew member doing a poor job of keeping out of the shot, and it happens at about 18:54 in the episode, which debuted on Disney+ last week: 

It brings to mind the infamous ‘Game of Thrones’ scene in which someone left a coffee cup in view of the cameras. 

And it didn’t escape fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ on social media: 

