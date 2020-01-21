Goofy-Eyed Husky Rejected By Breeder Finds Love And Internet Stardom

A sweet Siberian husky with remarkable eyes, who was described by a breeder as “weird,” has rocketed to internet fame and found a new home.

Jubilee, 4, was dropped off at the Husky House shelter in Matawan, New Jersey, two years ago after her breeder complained he couldn’t sell such an odd-looking dog. In an effort to seduce a future owner, the shelter wrote a heartbreaking appeal on Facebook.

“Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them,” Jubilee “wrote” last week (with the help of her humans). “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.”

The message went viral and Jubilee soon found a new home: