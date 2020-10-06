Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

mpi34/MediaPunch /IPX Trump supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Few things are more important to President Donald Trump’s image than appearing to be strong.

That image was punctured last week when Trump, 74, tested positive for the coronavirus after months of refusing to take COVID-19 seriously.

The severity of Trump’s condition is not clear, although he has received treatment that medical experts believe may indicate a more severe case than the administration has portrayed.

Trump’s medical team has given scant details on what the president has undergone, often offering contradictory information. On Monday, Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, refused to tell reporters when Trump received his last negative coronavirus result.

“Everyone wants that,” he said with a laugh.

Conley has also admitted to withholding information about Trump’s condition to reflect an “upbeat attitude” that wouldn’t upset the president.

Still infected and contagious, Trump announced Monday that he was nevertheless leaving Walter Reed medical center to go back to the White House.