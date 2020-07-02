“Russia thanks you for your loyalty and friendship,” the voiceover says, according to the English subtitles:

The Lincoln Project ’s latest is a mock endorsement from Russia, done entirely in Russian, that makes it clear “Comrade Trump” once again has the blessing of Vladimir Putin .

A group of President Donald Trump ’s critics on the right has made an endorsement video for him ― just not one he would want.

The video went live amid reports that Trump and his administration knew of intelligence that found a Russian military unit was paying bounties to Afghan militants for killing U.S. troops.

“As the mother of a Marine, I lived with the fear of receiving a knock on the door and hearing the news no mom ever wants to hear: my son could have been taken from me,” Lincoln Project cofounder Jennifer Horn said in a news release earlier this week.

“It enrages me to think of the parents who lost their child because of Trump’s complete dereliction of duty,” she added. “He is a stain on their memories.”

The Lincoln Project’s other founders include conservative attorney George Conway ― husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway ― as well as longtime GOP insiders, such as Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt.

The organization also released a video of former Navy SEAL Dan Barkhuff ripping into Trump.

“I’m a pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran,” Barkhuff said. “And I can see Trump for what he is: a coward. We need to send this draft dodger back to his golf courses. The lives of our troops depend on it.”