Gordon Sondland Directly Implicates Trump, Top Aides In Ukraine Shakedown

Caroline Brehman via Getty Images Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the European Union.

WASHINGTON ― In devastating testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, the hotel executive US president Donald Trump appointed as an ambassador after he donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration said that Trump gave him “express direction” to work with Rudy Giuliani, who was pressuring Ukraine to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. “Everyone was in the loop,” Trump donor turned Ambassador Gordon Sondland said. “It was no secret … the suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false.”

Sondland, who testified against the wishes of the Trump administration, implicated Trump and a number of top administration officials in what he acknowledged was a “clear quid pro quo” scheme to exchange official acts for millions of dollars in U.S. government funds. Sondland said Giuliani, who spoke for the president,wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into the company Burisma, which included Hunter Biden on its board. “He didn’t actually have to do them, as I understood it,” Sondland testified, confirming that the key interest of the Trump administration was a public announcement that would damage Biden’s campaign rather than an actual investigation aimed at combating corruption. But Sondland insisted that he didn’t realise why, exactly, figures like Giuliani were so focused on Burisma, despite contemporaneous news accounts tying a Burisma investigation to Biden. He said it was only with the benefit of “20/20 hindsight” that he recognized that having the Ukrainian government announce an investigation into Burisma would benefit Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign by hurting Biden’s campaign.

JOSHUA LOTT via Getty Images US President Donald Trump reads from his notes as he talks to the media on November 20.