'Gossip Girl' Reboot Will Be Less White, More LGBTQ, But Just As Twisty

Here’s some gossip to chew on: HBO Max’s forthcoming reboot of “Gossip Girl” will actually reflect the diversity of the city it’s set in. The next chapter, centred around a new crop of elite New York City teens, received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order from WarnerMedia’s new streaming service this summer. And if the reboot is anything like its predecessor, these Upper East Siders will be blowing off class, owning nightclubs by junior year and confessing to murder in no time. But a key difference in the reboot will be the makeup of the cast. Showrunner Joshua Safran revealed that not only will the leads of the series be nonwhite, but there will be “a lot of queer content” in the new iteration.

.@Anthologist confirms to @hunteryharris that the #GossipGirl reboot will take place in the same universe as the original and the students will attend Constance Billard. #VultureFestivalpic.twitter.com/2MnZ0swHQd — Vulture (@vulture) November 11, 2019

“There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show,” Safran said at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles over the weekend. “I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on ‘Gossip Girl.’ So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. He went on to add that there’s a twist to all these new elements of the series but stopped short of spoiling too much. The new characters will, however, still walk the halls of the Constance Billard School for Girls, following in the footsteps of Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf. “It is 12 years, I guess 13 years after the original. So we are in real time from the original where we are in the show,” Safran added.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen and Ed Westwick attend the "Gossip Girl" premiere in 2007.