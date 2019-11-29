Chris Pang, Dan Sultan And Zendaya Win Big At GQ Awards

Australia’s 2019 GQ Men of the Year awards celebrated a diverse lineup of men and women at its annual event in Sydney on Thursday. Charlie’s Angels actor Chris Pang received the GQ Breakthrough Actor of the Year award, and said this recognition was important because “I never saw myself really represented in the media” during his younger years.

Supplied Charlie's Angels actor Chris Pang at the 2019 GQ Man of the Year awards in Sydney on Thursday.

“Growing up as an Asian kid was kind of tough, I never saw myself really represented in the media, and not being validated through pop culture and seeing your image represented, it’s tough, especially as a teenager in your formative years it can be very damaging,” he said on stage when accepting his award.

The Crazy Rich Asians star also said he wanted to thank the publication for the accolade “on behalf of teenage me, one part of the ethnically diverse teenage kids growing up in Australia”.

Indigenous singer Dan Sultan was named GQ Musician of the Year and acknowledged this award came after he previously put his career on hold to focus on his mental health and a battle with alcohol. “It was unexpected, but I just thought you know, I took some time and I made myself better and I’m making myself better each day,” he said when accepting his award. “There’s no finish line, you just constantly have to do it and I’ve got the love and support from my family, from my friends, and my industry as well.”

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Dan Sultan and partner Bronnie Jane Lee arrive at the 2019 GQ Man of The Year Awards.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Zendaya was named GQ Woman of the Year.

Alton Mason, the first black male model to walk for Chanel, was also in Sydney to accept the award for GQ Model of the Year. Meanwhile The Greatest Showman star Zendaya received the GQ Woman of the Year honour. Jason Momoa was named GQ Man of the Year and Ash Barty was named GQ Sportsperson of the Year, however neither were able to attend the glamorous soiree held at Sydney’s Hyatt Regency.

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Jessica Mauboy

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Adam Goodes and wife Natalie Crocker

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Thelma Plum

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Starley

Brendon Thorne via Getty Images Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten