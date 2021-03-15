ENTERTAINMENT
2021 Grammys: See All The Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Check out what all your favourite celebs wore.

The Grammy Awards are back and the red carpet is as wild as ever.  

At the 2021 awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, things looked a little different, because the only people attending were those up for awards themselves. But that didn’t stop celebrities from going all out.

DaBaby showed up and showed out in a slick Dolce and Gabbana suit, paired with velvet loafers, a green and red hat, and jewels galore. Meanwhile, stylist and E! red carpet host Brad Goreski gave viewers a lesson in colour blocking, pairing a bright pink shirt with a teal suit, all by Versace, with Louboutin shoes and Levian jewels. 

Doja Cat embodied all that is Grammys fashion ― according to Goreski ― in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown with neon green feathers and cat claws on the sleeves. 

Check out all the looks below:

Doja Cat

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Lizzo

 

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Noah Cyrus

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

DaBaby

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Chika

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Brittany Howard

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Debi Nova

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Jhay Cortez

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Maren Morris

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Finneas

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Black Pumas

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Trevor Noah

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Mapy

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Brad Goreski

