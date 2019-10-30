Grandfather Charged Over Death Of Toddler Killed In 11-Storey Fall On Board Cruise Ship

A man whose 18-month-old granddaughter died when she fell from his grasp and plummeted 11 stories on board a docked cruise ship has been charged with negligent homicide.

Chloe Weigand, from Indiana, was on a family holiday with her parents, maternal grandparents and siblings when the tragedy occurred, as the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas was docked in Puerto Rico in July.

On Monday, a judge ordered the arrest of her grandfather Salvatore Anello after prosecutors submitted evidence claiming the little girl fell when he raised her up to an open window.