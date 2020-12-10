He was one of the first people in the world to get a coronavirus vaccine, then he charmed everyone with his tale of getting it. Now 91-year-old Martin Kenyon has put UK presenter Piers Morgan in his place.

The nonagenarian won himself even more fans on Wednesday when he achieved the impossible – getting Morgan to stop dead in his tracks mid-sentence.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to retell his story of getting the Pfizer vaccine, Keynon was quick to put presenter Piers Morgan in his place.

“I know a lot about you actually Martin, because I found you such a brilliant interviewee,” Morgan said.

“Yes, you do,” Kenyon quipped. “Now, who are you?”

The quick response triggered peals of laughter from Morgan, his co-presenter Susanna Reid and the other interviewees.

“He’s laughing at his own jokes now,” Kenyon added.