Channel 10 Colin Fassnidge on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Channel 10 Grant Denyer (C) on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

He said Colin’s lightheartedness in the jungle was a valued asset, especially when things got tough. “He just brings this wonderful positivity and cheekiness that we all need when we’re pretty fragile,” said Grant.

Colin has appeared on Channel 7′s ‘My Kitchen Rules’ since 2013 as a guest judge and mentor to the teams in the kitchen. He’s known for being very direct with contestants and, as his own website quotes, is a “no-nonsense chef”. Currently starring on ‘I’m A Celeb’, he is rumoured to have stepped in as the replacement for Pete Evans who was reportedly ‘dropped’ from the show following a social media post featuring a white nationalist symbol used by extremist movements and neo-Nazis.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestants Toni Pearen, Colin Fassnidge and Abbie Chatfield

Channel 7 Colin Fassnidge (R) starred on 'My Kitchen Rules' alongside Manu Feildel (L) and Pete Evans (C)

‘I’m A Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson and ‘Gogglebox’ stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett have joined as campmates. Mel departed voluntarily in the first week and Jack Vidgen was eliminated last Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner which will be announced on January 31. The celebrities are living on a diet of rice and beans and competing in physically demanding challenges in a bid to win $100,000 for their chosen charity. ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ airs Sunday to Thursday at 7:30pm on channel 10.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'