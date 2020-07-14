Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist who spent years busting myths and testing often explosive science on the hit TV show “Mythbusters,” died Monday. He was 49.

The cause was a brain aneurysm, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant,” a representative for Discovery told THR. “He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Imahara joined ‘Mythbusters’ in 2005 on an invitation from host Jamie Hyneman. For more than 200 episodes, he crafted robots, drove stunt cars and dove out of planes in the name of science.