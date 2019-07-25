Greenpeace Activists Block Boris Johnson's Journey To Buckingham Palace In Haphazard Protest

Climate change protestors tried to block Boris Johnson’s car from getting to Buckingham Palace where he was due to meet the Queen and officially become prime minister.

Johnson had headed to the palace so the sovereign could ask the new Tory leader to form a government in the wake of Theresa May’s resignation.

However, activists with Greenpeace formed a human chain across The Mall, forcing the incoming premier’s convoy to stop.

They had planned to hand him a letter asking him to recognise there is a climate emergency – and calling on him to take drastic measures to respond to it.