Greta Thunberg's Climate Mission Helped End Her Torment, Reveals Powerful New Memoir

A moving new memoir about spitfire Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her family painfully delves into a troubled past when she stopped speaking and eating.

When Thunberg was 11 and in fifth grade, she “cried at night when she should have been sleeping. She cried on her way to school. She cried in her classes,” her mother, Malena Ernman, writes in “Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis.”

“We tried our best, but nothing helped. She was slowly disappearing into some kind of darkness, and little by little, bit by bit, she seemed to stop functioning,” according to excerpts of the book available on Amazon.

“She stopped playing the piano. She stopped laughing. She stopped talking .... She stopped eating.”