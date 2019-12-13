Greta Thunberg has once again mocked US President Donald Trump with his own insulting words about her.
Trump on Thursday used Twitter to criticize the 16-year-old after Time magazine named her over him as Person of the Year.
“So ridiculous,” wrote the president, who has repeatedly called the climate crisis a “hoax” and whose administration is pursuing an anti-environmental agenda.
“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Trump added. “Chill Greta, Chill!”
Thunberg responded by changing her bio on Twitter:
Thunberg hit back the same way in September, when Trump sarcastically called her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.” She changed her Twitter bio to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”
News website JOE responded to Trump’s latest slap at the teenager with an amusing parody of British department store John Lewis’ 2019 holiday ad:
Other tweeters nailed the hypocrisy of Trump saying someone else should tackle an anger management problem: