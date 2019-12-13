Greta Thunberg has once again mocked US President Donald Trump with his own insulting words about her.

Trump on Thursday used Twitter to criticize the 16-year-old after Time magazine named her over him as Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous,” wrote the president, who has repeatedly called the climate crisis a “hoax” and whose administration is pursuing an anti-environmental agenda.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” Trump added. “Chill Greta, Chill!”