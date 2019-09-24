Greta Thunberg Glares At Donald Trump As He Arrives At UN Climate Summit

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been filmed shooting a cold stare at US President Donald Trump soon after she lambasted world leaders over their failure to tackle climate change.

Video of the 16-year-old’s glare at Trump went viral after her face changed emotion during the encounter in the United Nations lobby in New York.

Trump, who has faced fierce criticism for his scepticism over man-made climate change, dropped by to listen to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s detailed pledges, including going coal-free.

He then left without saying anything.