Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic

Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai finally got a chance to meet face to face — and, unsurprisingly, it seems like the two really hit it off.

The 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist, who is in the United Kingdom for a school protest later this week, visited the 22-year-old Pakistani human rights advocate at the University of Oxford, where Yousafzai is currently a student.

During their visit on Tuesday, the duo decided to snap a photo together and posted it on their respective social media accounts.

They also expressed a lot of mutual admiration for one another in the captions of their posts.

“So... today I met my role model. What else can I say?” wrote the 17-year-old climate change activist.