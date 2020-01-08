Eat This, Meat Loaf: Greta Thunberg Serves Up Facts To Rocker's 'Brainwashed' Slam

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded Monday to American rocker Meat Loaf’s condescending suggestion last week that the Swedish teen has been brainwashed into believing there’s an environmental crisis.

Thunberg, 17, declared that the issue of climate change comes down to “scientific facts” — not brainwashing.

“It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right,” she tweeted. “It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation.”

She linked to an infographic from the United Nations Environment Programme’s emissions gap report, which indicated the globe may be close to a tipping point.