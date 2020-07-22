Greta Thunberg To Donate Million-Euro Humanitarian Prize To Climate Causes

Seventeen-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg recently won the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity — and a huge sum of money she said she’ll use to support environmental causes. The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, a Portuguese philanthropic institute, awarded the School Strike for Climate founder 1 million euros (AU$1,614,285) along with her prize. In a video she tweeted on Monday, Thunberg called the sum “more money than I can even begin to imagine” and said she would donate it all to charities fighting climate change. “This means a lot to me,” she continued. “And I hope it will help me do more good in the world.”

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support ... ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

Thunberg tweeted that she wanted to use the prize money to “help people on the front lines affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis” and would be focusing on causes “fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate- and ecological crisis - particularly those living in the Global South.” In an additional tweet, Thunberg said that the SOS Amazonia Campaign would receive some of her prize money. The initiative is currently helping Indigenous communities in the Amazon fighting to preserve the rainforest to address a worsening COVID-19 crisis. Thunberg also said the Stop Ecocide Foundation would receive funds to support making ecocide, the mass destruction of the environment, an international crime.

Starting with giving €100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon, and €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime. @fcgulbenkian 3/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020