Greta Thunberg Really Likes This Joke Hotline Adults Can Call If They Hate Her

Adults can be so childish sometimes ― especially when it comes to outrage aimed at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Comedy writers Evan Williams and Mark Humphries have brilliantly captured how ridiculous grown-ass humans look when they express their frustrations with the 16-year-old Swede in a hilarious sketch about a helpline for adults who, well, want to complain about Thunberg.

“If you’re a grown adult who needs to yell at a child for some reason, the Greta Thunberg helpline is here to tolerate you,” the hilarious video’s voice-over says.