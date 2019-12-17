Greta Thunberg Responds To German Rail Snark And 'Against The Wall' Criticism

Greta Thunberg apologized over the weekend for saying that world leaders should be put “against the wall” after some interpreted it as inciting violence ― and also cleared up drama after she was called out by a German rail line.

The Swedish teen activist made the remark while delivering a speech in English at a “Fridays for Future” demonstration in Turin, Italy.

“World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that,” Thunberg told a crowd of youth climate activists on Friday. “We will make sure ... that we put them against the wall, and that they will have to do their job and to protect our futures.”

The comments sparked backlash from critics on Twitter who said they associated the “against the wall” phrase with execution by firing squad. It is defined by Merriam-Webster as being “put in a very bad position or situation.”

Thunberg responded with an apology, explaining that the phrase has a different meaning in her native language, in which it means to “hold someone accountable.”

“That’s what happens when you improvise speeches in a second language,” she tweeted. “But of course I apologize if anyone misunderstood this. I can not enough express the fact that I ― as well as the entire school strike movement ― are against any possible form of violence.”

“It goes without saying but I say it anyway,” she concluded.