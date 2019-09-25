Greta Thunberg Responds To Trump's Sarcastic Tweet With Some Genius Shade

Greta Thunberg spent Monday trying to get world leaders to do something about climate change.

On Tuesday, she proved also knows a lot about shade ― specifically the Twitter kind.

The Swedish teen activist gave a powerful speech on Monday at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, accusing world leaders of turning a blind eye to global climate problems in exchange for profits and temporary economic growth.

Thunberg’s speech soon went viral and prompted President Donald Trump ― ever the statesman ― to mock her on Twitter: