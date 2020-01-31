Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is now a wax figure.

On Wednesday, the Panoptikum wax museum in Hamburg, Germany, unveiled the creation dedicated to the Swedish 17-year-old. The museum is the largest and oldest wax museum in Germany and features more than 120 celebrity wax figures.

Made by a team helmed by Gottfried Kruger, the creator told AFP that he thinks climate change “is very important” and that he’s “impressed that this little girl has made it her topic.”

The wax Thunberg is seen holding a sign reading “skolstrejk för klimatet,” which translates to “school strike for the climate” in Swedish. Thunberg first held the sign in front of the Swedish Parliament to call for stronger action on climate change in 2018, sparking a global movement known as “Fridays for Future.”