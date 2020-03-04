Campaigner Greta Thunberg’s powerful words on the topic of climate change have no doubt inspired many to get involved in environmental rallies and marches across the globe. Here are six of her most inspiring quotes.

Ronald Patrick via Getty Images

1. “You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal.” Thunberg delivered a powerful rebuke to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit last September, telling them they had “stolen” her childhood with their “empty words”. She added: “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you.” 2. “The climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power to listen to the current, best available science.” At just 16 years old, Thunberg was named the winner of the Nordic Council’s Environment Award. But she turned it down to keep public focus on the big issues, rather than her as an individual. 3. “Our house is still on fire.” The short phrase stood out during during Thunberg’s 2019 speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos because it echoed the speech she’d made one year earlier – signalling our lack of progress. She also told the audience: “Planting trees is good, of course, but it’s nowhere near enough,” which some interpreted as a thinly-veiled rebuke to a pledge made in Davos by US president Donald Trump.

Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images