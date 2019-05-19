'Game Of Thrones' Star Jacob Anderson Takes A Sword To The Do-Over Petition

Almost 1 million names had been added to that controversial Change.org petition by Saturday morning calling for a do-over of the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

But Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm in HBO’s epic fantasy-drama that ends on Sunday, has summed it with just one word ― “rude.”

“I think it’s rude,” the British actor said on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Strahan and Sara.”