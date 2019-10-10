This Guy's Homemade Gift For Girlfriend With Anxiety Is So Darn Sweet

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha Denisha Bracey and Riley Rankin are lucky to have each other.

One man gave his girlfriend an anniversary present with a big dose of love.

Denisha Bracey of Halifax, Nova Scotia, had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks over the summer — mental health issues she first began facing as a teenager. Her boyfriend, Riley Rankin, was right by her side, offering support on those difficult days.

For their second anniversary on July 24, Rankin surprised Bracey with a truly thoughtful present: a personalized prescription bottle filled with “love pills.”