Can she get a Dua over? Hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Monday, Dua Lipa had a minor faux pas with Gwen Stefani. While interviewing the No Doubt singer, the fill-in host mistakenly called Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton her husband. Was it slightly awkward? No Doubt. “I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?” the ‘Physical’ singer said. “Um. Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani quickly replied, causing Dua Lipa to say, “Oh,” laugh and put her head down. You can see the moment at the 2:28 mark below:

Stefani was formerly married to musician Gavin Rossdale before their divorce was finalized in 2016. The singer has been with Shelton since 2015, but the pair are apparently not married, despite rumors. For his part, Shelton has also commented on people thinking the couple is already hitched, telling ET late last year, “Anybody that thinks that I’m married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”