Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Post For Daughter Apple Will Make You Do A Double Take

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple Martin on her 16th birthday Thursday, and the resemblance between the two is quite striking.

The 47-year-old wrote a heartfelt Instagram post for her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, wishing her a “happy sweet sixteen my darling girl.”

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” wrote Paltrow.