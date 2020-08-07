Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls The Moment Her Marriage To Chris Martin Was Over

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow described a "strange combination of mockery and anger" from the public after she and husband Chris Martin announced the end of their relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled” (and later divorced) years ago, but from the looks of a new article by the “Iron Man” star, it wasn’t that much of a surprise.

In an essay for British Vogue, the Goop founder says that she and her then-husband “didn’t quite fit together” and “never fully settled into being a couple.” She added that she also always felt “a bit of unease and unrest” in their relationship.

And when the two were in Tuscany for her 38th birthday, Paltrow said she felt a shift in their relationship that signalled it was the end.

“I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day,” she wrote. “But I knew — despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held — my marriage was over.”

“The Politician” star and the Coldplay musician “tried everything” to avoid breaking up their family, which includes daughter Apple, now 16, and son Moses, who is 14.