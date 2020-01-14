Gwyneth Paltrow Consistently Forgetting She Was In 'Spiderman' Is Relatable

You’d think if you were in a movie, you’d remember the experience ... perhaps unless you’re Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor recently commented on an Instagram post by Man Repeller that featured Zendaya wearing a fuchsia breastplate top by Tom Ford ― her look at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Paltrow also wore the breastplate on the cover of the Harper’s Bazaar February 2020 issue.

In the comment, Paltrow quipped: “Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya.” The irony, however, is that the two have a lot in common. They starred together in the film “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Paltrow reprised her role of Pepper Potts in the film, which she originated in the film “Iron Man.” Writer Ira Madison III commented on the post, racking up more than 300 likes from other Instagrammers, stating that fact:

Now, considering the sheer volume of Marvel crossover films that exist, it’s not that shocking that Paltrow can’t remember which ones she’s starred in. However, it appears “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is one of the films that she often forgets. Paltrow awkwardly told co-star Jon Favreau in a bit the two did together back in June for Favreau’s Netflix series that she did not remember being in the movie.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" so this adorable interaction from "The Chef Show" is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019