Gwyneth Paltrow Dons Face Mask In 'Panicked' Plane Pic Warning Of Coronavirus

Gwyneth Paltrow has a lot of thoughts about what she calls a possible “pandemic,” and she’s advising fans to stay safe and wash their hands. The actor on Wednesday shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself on a flight to Paris, showing her suited up with an eye mask and face mask.

“En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane,” she writes in the caption. She adds: “I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently. 😷”