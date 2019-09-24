Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Best Emmys Moment For Her Ridiculously Dainty Walk

Well, someone could’ve used some Goop.

Actor and lifestyle doyenne Gwyneth Paltrow bestowed yet another gift upon the internet Sunday night when she presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 Emmy Awards (which went to Jodie Comer of “Killing Eve”).

Outfitted in a narrow skirt that didn’t offer much room for strutting, the Oscar-winning actor delicately teetered across the stage at the award ceremony in the smallest, daintiest steps imaginable. Her careful walk, combined with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” playing in the background, made for a truly bizarre and hilarious moment.