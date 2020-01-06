Gwyneth Paltrow Wears So Much And Nothing At All To The Golden Globes

Paltrow somehow managed to be completely covered up while also pretty much naked in a see-through flowy gown with a mock neck, massive sleeves and abs on full display.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow somehow managed to wear a lot of fabric and basically nothing at all at the same time at the Golden Globes.

Goop’s HBIC paired the bold look with equally show-stopping jewels, and left her hair and makeup simple, glowy and elegant.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Almost too Goop to be true.

Paltrow, who is presenting at the show, garnered ― as usual ― mixed reviews for the sheer look.

just realized gwyneth paltrow is the real life version of toni collette’s character in “knives out” pic.twitter.com/9wXKDgA37X — 𝒷𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 (@isvbella) January 6, 2020

so much of this is aggressively hideous but the most baffling thing to me is the necklace UNDER the dress #GoldenGlobes#GwynethPaltrowpic.twitter.com/WPtGuGr36m — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) January 6, 2020

gwyneth paltrow auditioning to be in the next star wars trilogy pic.twitter.com/laJItoKEvB — liv (@slythaelin) January 6, 2020

Polarizing Paltrow strikes again.