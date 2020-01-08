People Have Lots Of Feelings About Gwyneth Paltrow In What Looks Like A Vagina

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest promotional image for her upcoming Netflix series “The Goop Lab” has the actress standing in a giant pink... well, it look likes a vagina.
The Goop mastermind unveiled the trailer for her new show on Monday, and it appears to cover a lot of the bonkers, not-exactly-“health”-related topics that the lifestyle brand is known for. But the trailer is not what got the most attention on Twitter.
It was this picture:
Look, we can pretend that a pink gradation in that shape isn’t intentionally vaginal just as much as we can pretend that jade eggs don’t exist.
But they do exist, and this has to be what it looks like.
If ever there were a situation for some quality female humor, it’s this. Here are some of our favorites: