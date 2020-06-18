Gwyneth Paltrow Is Now Selling An Orgasm Scented Candle. Yes, Really

Critics of Goop are unlikely to be giggling at the latest product, though. Dr Jen Gunter, dubbed “Twitter’s resident gynaecologist”, has long accused the brand – and others like it – of “promoting faux-feminism”. Let’s not forget the vagina candle was scented with rose, bergamot, and cedar – and we’re pretty sure no vagina has ever naturally smelt like that in the history of humanity.

Still, Goop continues to reign supreme in the wellness world – and it seems the wackier the product, the more chatter and sales it generates. Gwyn we have no desire to sniff your orgasm, but we think you knew that already.