Gwyneth Paltrow's Raunchy Remark To Robert Downey Jr. Spices Up Vote Video

Leave it to Gwyneth Paltrow to dirty up a get-out-the-vote video.

In an exchange with ‘Iron Man’ co-star Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram Sunday, the Oscar winner talks up her pledge to enlist voters 100 days before the election. Downey chimes in on the effort and playfully asks her if she was doing anything else important that day.

“You selling vagina candles?” he asks.

“Always,” she replies. “I made you a new candle ― it’s just for you ― It Smells Like My Taint.”

Downey covers his face in mock shame.