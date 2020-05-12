Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Sassy Response To Elon Musk And Grimes' Baby Name

Gwyneth Paltrow can finally rest easy.

The Goop founder and actor found out a few days ago that she and ex-husband Chris Martin no longer have the most-talked about baby names. At long last, they can hand that honour over to Elon Musk and Grimes.

The SpaceX CEO and the artist (whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher) welcomed their first child together last week: a son they named X Æ A-12 Musk.

Paltrow had a perfect response to the moniker on an Instagram post shared by InStyle magazine and captured by the account Comments By Celebs. The actor even looped in her ex, Chris Martin, to talk about the name.

“I think we got beat for most controversial baby name,” the “Ironman” actor said, tagging Martin in her sassy response.