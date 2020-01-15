Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina” on Goop, and it’s sold out. But Twitter didn’t run out of jokes.

The $75 item contains traditional perfume elements like bergamot, cedar and rose “to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,” the product copy reads.

According to a previous Goop description, the provocative name came from a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow. The two were testing a fragrance one day when she declared, “Uhhh, this smells like a vagina.” The bouquet evolved into a “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent.”

Consumers had thoughts on the candle, and many weren’t full of rose and bergamot.