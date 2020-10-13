As her uncle Alec Baldwin lampoons President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and her father, Stephen Baldwin, regularly retweets him on Twitter, Hailey Bieber is still making her own decisions on politics. The model endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the weekend in an Instagram post that also honoured World Mental Health Day. “It’s World Mental Health Day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” she wrote. “I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!” Bieber backed up her words with a blue tie-dye “concert tee” supporting the former vice president.

Biden shared a photo of Bieber in the same shirt on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, “One of the things @HaileyBieber and I agree on — voting never goes out of style.” Meanwhile, her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, who’s been critical of Trump in the past, has yet to speak out in the runup to the election. Hailey Bieber’s post was quickly flooded with responses from famous friends, including Elaine Welteroth, Addison Rae and Miley Cyrus, who wrote, “Bieber X Biden ... my dream!”

Perhaps most notable was the response from another Baldwin uncle, Billy. “Thanks Hailey,” he wrote. “You have no idea how much this means to me.” The flood of support likely didn’t sit well with Bieber’s father, a born- again Christian and staunch conservative who is one of the most vocal Trump supporters in Hollywood. After Bieber’s post, Stephen Baldwin made his political allegiances clear once again.

don’t talk much about family pray 4 everyone every day!

in my ❤️beauty of🇺🇸

“land of #free home of #brave” is ... reverence 4 our freedom, importance of clarity of vote?

(vision goal truth intent)

Many are called, few are chosen! Gospel is truth

battle already won ✝️#Trump2020 — Psalm 91 / Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) October 10, 2020

The father and daughter have clashed over politics before with Bieber backing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. In a 2017 interview with The Times, Bieber commented on her politically split family, admitting it had been a struggle to stay close with her father. “We didn’t see eye to eye,” she said back then. “It was a very big issue for me, but my dad’s still my dad. I would never let politics get in the way of family. It’s over now, and his opinions have changed with how everything’s now unfolding. Every day, the news freaks me out. It’s terrifying.” Except Baldwin only doubled down on his support for Trump in succeeding years, dividing the family even further. “That was a very hurtful situation for me. I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election],” she said of the fallout from the 2018 midterm elections. “He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.” While the daughter and dad might never agree politically, Baldwin did give a shoutout to her husband’s clothing line, Drew, over the weekend, signaling that there’s still plenty of love to go around.