Scientists in the UK have discovered a new way to protect hair follicles during chemotherapy, which they hope could be used to prevent hair loss as a result of cancer treatment in the future.

Previous research from the University of Nottingham uncovered how traumatic hair loss can be for cancer patients, with many women involved in the study describing losing their hair as being more difficult than losing their breasts to cancer.

The latest research, from the University of Manchester, aimed to remove this trauma by exploring why hair loss happens during cancer treatment – then finding ways to stop it.

In the new study, the scientists describe how damage in the hair follicle is caused by taxanes, a type of cancer drug most commonly used to treat patients with breast or lung cancer. Taxanes can lead to long-lasting hair loss, which can be “very distressing” to patients, they said.