Representative Hakeem Jeffries﻿, one of the House impeachment managers, went viral on Tuesday night for quoting rap legend Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, in response to a comment made by President Donald Trump’s attorney.

During his opening statement, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow asked: “Why are we here?”

That prompted Jeffries to deliver a concise point-by-point explanation of the allegations against Trump.

“We are here, Sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain,” Jeffries said. “We are here, Sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy.”

