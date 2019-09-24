At a time when on-screen representation is becoming a greater part of Hollywood’s dialogue, a new Australian show is here to break the local mould and showcase the lives of young Muslim Australian women.

Described by its creators as ‘the world’s first hijabi comedy series’, ABC’s Halal Gurls has already sparked a strong social media reaction after its trailer dropped this week.

The six-episode series follows the lives of three Hijabis in their twenties as they navigate personal and professional life in multicultural Western Sydney.

Main character Mouna knows exactly what she wants in life as she kicks off the dialogue in the trailer’s opening scene. “It’s so easy. Get promotion, get grad school, get lawyered. This puts me back five years,” she tells her cousin.

“You forgot get married,” her relative reminds her, to which she responds, “That doesn’t get me a corner office”.