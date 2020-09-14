Halle Berry 'Speechless' After Netflix Buys Directorial Debut For $20 Million

That’s directorHalle Berry to you ... .

After a legendary career on screen, the Oscar winner makes her directorial debut with the mixed martial arts drama ‘Bruised’ and scored a knockout deal with Netflix, according to multiplereports.

The buzzy sports film, in which Berry also stars as a disgraced MMA fighter on the rebound, had its world premiere at the virtual Toronto Film Festival over the weekend.

But the streaming service previewed a work-in-progress cut of “Bruised” before it debuted and acquired the film’s distribution rights for a hefty price tag of around $20 million, according to Variety. A Deadline report puts the figure closer to the “high-teens,” which still amounts to a major payday for Berry.

Netflix has yet to officially comment on the reported offer, but an ecstatic Berry took to Twitter to express her excitement over the deal.

“I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see” it, she tweeted Friday after news of the sale made the internet rounds.