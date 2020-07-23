Hallmark Channel Says LGBTQ Stories Will Now Be Included In Christmas Movies

The Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie universe is about to get more inclusive. Producers are in “active negotiations” to ensure that films in the channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” lineups include LGBTQ narratives, a Hallmark spokesman told HuffPost and other media outlets in an email. “Diversity and inclusion [are] a top priority for us, and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors,” George Zaralidis, vice president of network program publicity at Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, said.

Zaralidis offered no specifics but added, “We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome.” The announcement coincided with Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas in July” celebration, which concludes this Sunday. It came days after the channel was hit with online criticism after announcing a slate of 40 new Christmas movies, none of which appeared to be LGBTQ-inclusive.

40 new Hallmark Christmas movies, not a single queer lead pic.twitter.com/PFRWstBSMN — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 15, 2020