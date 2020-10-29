35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Halloween In 2020

Annual traditions are looking very different in 2020 ― from Zoom Mother’s Day brunches to distanced birthday barbecues. Naturally, Halloween is getting a similar treatment in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each Australian state and territory has devised rules for safe trick or treating involving wearing masks and physical distancing.
The funny folks of Twitter have found humour in the spooky holiday’s 2020 fate.
We’ve rounded up 35 tweets that sum up Halloween this year. Enjoy!
The Halloween decorations in my yard are all tombstones with plans I had for 2020 written on them.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 5, 2020
Reading what everyone's doing for Halloween on the NextDoor app, and a lady just said she's doing "Trick or Yeet," where she just throws candy at people standing on the curb, and honestly that's the most 2020 thing I've read all year.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) September 29, 2020
Are u guys dressing up for halloween and then just like vibing in your kitchen as Dracula or what . what’s the situation— Michaela Okland (@MichaelaOkla) October 16, 2020
I could come face-to-face with a realass werewolf this Halloween and it still wouldn't rank in the top ten scariest shit I've seen in 2020.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 14, 2020
Halloween 2020 pic.twitter.com/B14ZuGEtga— ThisOneSaysBoo (@ThisOneSayz) September 30, 2020
9yo, looking at a neighbour’s Halloween decorations: it’s funny that they put masks on the skeletons, but the masks aren’t covering their noses!— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 19, 2020
9yo: but ... I guess skeletons are already dead, so they can’t get COVID
9yo: they’re just being supportive
My 5yo asked me if he should be a Minion or a “Corona Pilot” for Halloween and if this doesn’t sum up 2020, I don’t know what does.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 20, 2020
I’m going to dress as Billy Madison and sit in with my son’s zoom class, for Halloween.— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 20, 2020
remember last year when we were all bitching about how halloween was two weeks long? so many parties! we're going to die of fun poisoning! (and the 2020 monkey paw retracts one finger)— Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 23, 2020
People are all mad that Halloween is “canceled” as if 2020 hasn’t already been one long fucking horror movie.— Arianna Bradford (@TheNYAMProject) October 7, 2020
how to have a super scary Halloween in 2020:— beth, alien uprising enthusiast👽 (@bourgeoisalien) October 16, 2020
1. wake up
2.
3
I'm still having a Halloween Party but now I'm making sure everyone stays 6 feet apart in the Bobbing for Apples line.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 22, 2020
Part of my Halloween display that represents 2020- pic.twitter.com/caQqyqIa0a— Jen (@TheNextMartha) October 17, 2020
Sure, trick or treating is off the table, but that doesn’t mean Halloween is cancelled. My child and I will he celebrating the old fashioned way, by burning an artisanal pentacle into our floor and summoning spirits from the netherworld— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 19, 2020
*Decorates for Halloween using pages of the 2020 calendar*— Cathryn 💚🏳️🌈💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) September 27, 2020
“what are you gonna be for Halloween?” Alone bro— JV (@aintshitjunior) October 17, 2020
My husband fills the Halloween candy bowl early, expecting I’ll have no willpower and eat it all within 4 days, but joke’s on him this year: I haven’t touched it, I keep 2 bags of candy in my night stand.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) October 22, 2020
This house in my neighborhood every year nails Halloween decorations. pic.twitter.com/eX19mACqUv— Gelly Bean (@funangela) October 18, 2020
For Halloween this year I’m going as a much more broken down version of myself from earlier in the year.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 6, 2020
The cool thing about 2020 is your kid can dress up as any profession for Halloween by throwing on leggings and a sweatshirt and saying they’re working from home— Wendy (@wendy_b) September 10, 2020
What are you going to be for Halloween this year? I’m going to be a mother of 2 who stays at home and early votes. pic.twitter.com/zWa8wymaMm— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 24, 2020
The year Halloween falls on a Saturday is the one where the universe wanna act up smh— Elita (@ElitatheLibra) October 26, 2020
Just thought of the scariest halloween costume. Has anyone mentioned dressing as the numbers 2020?— jnyemb (@jnyemb) September 17, 2020
One of the downfalls of my kids being in virtual school is the absence of Halloween class parties.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 26, 2020
I always loved putting on the sign up sheet that I’d bring the Jell-O shots. Kids love Jell-O.
Burned the absolute living fuck out of two fingers with hot glue today making a Halloween costume for the five-year-old that will be worn to precisely zero (0) houses.— 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) October 25, 2020
I just let my kids eat fresh oven-baked cookies while they were in the bathtub. If COVID is gonna fuck with their Halloween, I need to at least let them know what 2020 is truly about.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 20, 2020
[halloween 2020]— bl💀nk (@mister_blank) July 22, 2020
kid: trick or treat!
neighbor: you look great are you a superhero?
kid:
neighbor: sweetie?
kid:
neighbor: oh no i think the zoom froze.
My kids: Halloween isn’t gonna be any fun this year☹️— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) September 10, 2020
Me: *scaring my kids in the house for all of October*pic.twitter.com/6ti3Z1lyx1
What are you gonna be for Halloween? I’m torn between unduly optimistic and pants-shittingly anxious.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 14, 2020
going as the mute button for halloween— count of monte christo (@KimmyMonte) October 23, 2020
Putting my Christmas Karen halloween costume together. I demand to see your Manger!— Luwanda (@LuwandaJenkins) October 2, 2020
Wow, I can’t believe Halloween has been canceled and yet I still have to read tweets defending candy corn on my TL 🤢— 馮 julie 🧛🏼♀️ (@jiaalin) October 5, 2020
Now this is a Halloween display #CLE #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/2OcapF8v2y— Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) October 10, 2020
Flex on people who always keep a neat house by not cleaning the cobwebs in your house and being ready for Halloween before they are.— A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) October 22, 2020
I’m going as sexy reckless endangerment for Halloween.— Sarah Halloweeney (@heysarahsweeney) October 5, 2020
