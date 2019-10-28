Aussies, This Is How To Not be Racist This Halloween

There are many ways to dress up for Halloween, yet every year there are people who choose to wear a racist costume.

Blackface, Native American headdresses and geisha costumes are amongst the offensive outfits where cultures are appropriated, but it’s actually not that hard to bring the scare factor to your trick or treat look without offending ethnic groups.

Professor Yin Paradies, who specialises in race relations at Deakin University, said reinforcing negative stereotypes about other cultures can be minimised through considerate costume choices.

“Cultural appropriation is the adoption of elements of one culture by members of another culture in a way that is offensive, discriminatory or harmful,” Paradies told HuffPost Australia.